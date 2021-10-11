Boat Fires at Brooklyn (NY) Marina Injure Five

According to a report from NBC4, two boats at Venice Marina in Sheepshead Bay, New York, ignited at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, injuring five people. Two other boats suffered damage.

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) members rescued the injured people from the docked boats. However, only one was hospitalized. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.

Great work by FDNY #Marine3 #Engine321 #Ladder169 and #Station59 members who responded to a boat fire at Venice Marina in Brooklyn earlier this afternoon. Members removed occupants from the fire and there were a total of five injuries to civilians reported. pic.twitter.com/Go8GKk0vqU — FDNY (@FDNY) October 11, 2021 FDNY/Twitter

FDNY fire marshals are now investigating the fire’s cause. No other information was available.

