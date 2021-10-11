Boat Fires at Brooklyn (NY) Marina Injure Five



According to a report from NBC4, two boats at Venice Marina in Sheepshead Bay, New York, ignited at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, injuring five people. Two other boats suffered damage.

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) members rescued the injured people from the docked boats. However, only one was hospitalized. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.

FDNY/Twitter


FDNY fire marshals are now investigating the fire’s cause. No other information was available.

