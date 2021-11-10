Body Found at Fort Worth (TX) House Fire Scene; Cause of Death, Fire Under Investigation

Emerson Clarridge

Nov. 9—Firefighters on Sunday found a body at a house in south Fort Worth where a fire erupted, authorities said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the cause or manner of the person’s death or their name or age.

The fire did not appear to have been intentionally set, said Fort Worth Fire Department Engineer Mike Drivdahl, a department spokesperson. A final report, which may include a determination of the cause, was incomplete on Tuesday.

The fire department was called to the house in the 2100 block of Briardale Road about 9 a.m.

A Fort Worth Police Department spokesperson did not answer a question about the nature of the death.

