Boise (ID) Firefighter has Medical Emergency on Call, Hospitalized in Stable Condition

Ian Max Stevenson

The Idaho Statesman

(MCT)

Oct. 16—A Boise firefigher was hospitalized on Friday after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a reported structure fire, according to the Boise Fire Department.

Before 8 a.m., fire crews responded to W. Williams Street, south of Boise State University. Once they arrived at the scene, “a responding firefighter was found unconscious and unresponsive in their fire engine,” according to a news release.

Lifesaving efforts were conducted at the scene and the firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment. The firefighter is in stable condition, according to the BFD release.

“This is the type of call you hope to never receive but we are grateful for his fellow firefighters, staff at Ada County Paramedics, and staff at St. Luke’s who were quick to respond and provide initial and ongoing lifesaving care,” said Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer in the release.

(c)2021 The Idaho Statesman (Boise, Idaho)

Visit The Idaho Statesman (Boise, Idaho) at www.idahostatesman.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.