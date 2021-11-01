Boston Fire Department Extinguishes Overnight Fire at Yoga Studio

At approximately 1:00 this morning smoke showing from a 1 story commercial building at 1524 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/4BtSSh0RTY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 1, 2021

Will Katcher

masslive.com

(MCT)

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a heavy overnight blaze that engulfed a closed Boston yoga studio early Monday.

The Boston Fire Department responded at roughly 1 a.m. Monday morning to Pradhana, a West Roxbury yoga studio closed since 2017, on reports of smoke coming from the one-story VFW Parkway building.

Officials said the responders contained the fire to the one building. By 2 a.m., firefighters were attempting to open the roof to vent smoke that had built up inside the yoga studio.

Pradhana, Yelp said, is permanently closed. A post on the business’ Facebook page said it had shuttered in 2017.

The department’s Fire Investigation Unit was on the scene examining the cause of the blaze, officials said. No injuries were reported.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit masslive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.