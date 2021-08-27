Boston Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm House Fire

Boston (MA) Fire Department companies battled a fire Friday that went to three alarms in the Dorchester section of town.

Members responding to the fire at 66 Floyd Street ordered a second alarm right away. A third alarm was ordered for the fire in the two-and-a-half story wood frame home, and all members were ordered off the roof, according to the PIO’s Twitter account.

Firefighters used a deck gun to help control the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings















