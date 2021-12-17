Boston (MA) Firefighters Battle Eight-Alarm Commercial Fire

As the fire roars thru former music school at 185 Corey Rd in Brighton, Commisioner Dempsey orders a 7th alarm pic.twitter.com/he8mHWczrM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

Boston (MA) firefighters battled a commercial fire in the Brighton neighborhood that went to eight alarms.

The fire began early in the morning on December 17, 2021, in a large commercial building at 185 Corey Road. Flames traveled throughout the structure, with fire on multiple floors, and ultimately through the roof.

Boston (MA) Fire Department Fights Eight-Alarm Fire; Deploys Drone

The Boston Fire Department deployed a drone to deal with visibility issues on the fireground, and crews adopted an aggressive exterior attack with multiple elevated streams in use. Brookline firefighters also responded to the scene. One firefighter was injured and transported, according to the department’s social media account.

All photos courtesy Boston (MA) Fire Department PIO.

ALSO

Photos: Boston Firefighters Respond to Two-Alarm Porch Fire

Boston Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm House Fire

Photos: Boston Firefighters Battle Three-Alarm Fire in Roxbury

Boston (MA) Firefighters Control Three-Alarm Fire