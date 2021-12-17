Boston (MA) Firefighters Battle Eight-Alarm Commercial Fire

Boston (MA) firefighters battled a commercial fire in the Brighton neighborhood that went to eight alarms.

The fire began early in the morning on December 17, 2021, in a large commercial building at 185 Corey Road. Flames traveled throughout the structure, with fire on multiple floors, and ultimately through the roof.

Boston (MA) Fire Department Fights Eight-Alarm Fire; Deploys Drone

The Boston Fire Department deployed a drone to deal with visibility issues on the fireground, and crews adopted an aggressive exterior attack with multiple elevated streams in use. Brookline firefighters also responded to the scene. One firefighter was injured and transported, according to the department’s social media account.

All photos courtesy Boston (MA) Fire Department PIO.

  • Firefighters scale ladder and aerial ladder at eight-alarm Boston fire
  • Firefighters with exterior hoselines at commercial fire in Boston
  • Boston Fire Ladder 26 with aerial extended over burning building
  • Chief officers and aerial ladders at Boston fire
  • Smoke obscures the fireground in Boston
  • Flames shoot from the roof at eight-alarm Boston fire
  • Two firefighters kneel on a hoseline at Boston fire
  • Fire shoots from a commercial building in Brighton section of Boston
  • Firefighters scale a ladder at Boston fire
  • Hose streams and Boston firefighters at major fire scene
  • Firefighter putting on SCBA at Boston fire
  • Drone video from Boston fire
  • Firefighters haul hose at Boston fire
  • Boston firefighters with pile of SCBA
  • Firefighters on exterior master stream
  • Drone video shows overhead of eight-alarm Boston fire
  • Master streams used at Boston commercial fire
  • Firefighters lift man in wheelchair over large-diameter hose
  • Brookline chief officers and Boston firefighters
  • Brookline firefighters assist Boston firefighters at Brighton fire
  • Chief officers at major Boston fire
  • Flames and smoke at scene of eight-alarm Boston fire
  • Boston firefighters on aerials with elevated master streams as seen through smoke
  • Flames and smoke from commercial fire in Boston
  • Boston firefighters use multiple ladders at fire scene
  • Boston firefighters on ladders at eight-alarm fire
  • Boston firefighters at major commercial fire
  • Boston firefighter on aerial ladder with flames on roof

