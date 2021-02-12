Boston (MA) Firefighters Control Three-Alarm Fire

Firefighter on a fire truck with fire building behind and two aerials in use in Boston

Boston (MA) firefighters responded last night to a fire that went to three alarms in the Mattapan neighborhood of the city.

According to the department’s Twitter account, there were no injuries but 16 adults and six children were displaced in the fire at 47 Woolson Street. Firefighters operated in extreme cold temperatures, and photos from the department showed icicles developing on the ground ladders firefighters used on scene.

Crews had heavy fire on the second and third rear porches of the dwelling with fire through the roof. Companies attacked the fire from the adjacent buildings 43 and 49 to stop the fire from spreading.

Fire between buildings in Boston
Burned side of the structure with fire on the roofline
Smoke from the top of the building
Multiple aerials in use as flames shoot from the top of the dwelling and a ground ladder on the building
Two firefighters on aerial ladders at the scene of the fire in Boston
Boston Fire Commissioner Dempsey speaks to the media after the three alarm fire
Boston firefighter on a portable ladder at the fire
Rehab team in front of Boston Fire Ladder 6

