Boy Dead After West Pullman (IL) House Fire

Stephanie Casanova

Chicago Tribune

(MCT)

A 2-year-old boy died Tuesday after the house he was in caught fire in the West Pullman neighborhood, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.

The boy and a woman were transported to Roseland Community Hospital where the boy was pronounced dead, said spokesman Larry Merritt.

The woman’s condition has been stabilized, he said.

The name of the boy was not released as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fire at 12210 S. Lafayette Ave. started about 11:44 a.m. in the second level of the home, Merritt said.

Fire crews put out the fire soon after arriving and it was contained to the second level, Merritt said.

The cause and specific origin of the fire are still under investigation.

