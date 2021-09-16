Brad Ventura Chosen as Maui (HI) Fire Department’s New Chief

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sep. 16—Brad Ventura, 19-year veteran of the Maui Fire Department, will become the department’s new chief starting Oct. 1.

The County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety announced today Ventura’s selection, which was conducted by the Maui Fire and Public Safety Commission.

“I offer my congratulations to Chief Brad Ventura. I have watched him grow professionally and personally, and I’m extremely proud to see what he has achieved, ” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said in a statement. “I’m confident he will continue to provide strong leadership for the men and women of the Maui Fire Department who make such great personal sacrifices to protect lives and property in our community.”

Ventura started his career with the department as a firefighter in Kahului, and was promoted several times before becoming captain and serving in Napili in 2015. In 2018, he was selected to serve as deputy fire chief.

“I appreciate all the hard work that went into this selection process by the Maui County Fire and Public Safety Commission, and I also thank retired Battalion Chief Amos Lonokailua-Hewett for stepping up to offer his services as chief, ” Victorino said in his statement. “Both candidates were very strong and qualified for the position.”

In a news release, MFD said Ventura was “instrumental while serving as an instructor of many firefighting disciplines throughout his career, ” including vehicle extrication, all-hazards incident management, hazardous materials and rescue systems.

Ventura graduated from Henry Perrine Baldwin High School in 1993 and Hawaii Pacific University in 1997. He earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration.

