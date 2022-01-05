Bristol (CT) Fire Kills Woman; Firefighter Injured

Christine Dempsey

Hartford Courant

(MCT)

A woman died and a firefighter was injured in a fast-moving fire that heavily damaged a three-family house in Bristol Monday, officials said.

The fire at 59 Allen St. was reported shortly before 11 a.m., Fire Marshal Kristopher Lambert said. It was burning on all three floors when the first crews arrived — and residents who had escaped the flames said someone was on the first floor.

Firefighters tried to get into the burning house but encountered what Lambert described as “a wall of flames” and had to retreat. Another crew put water on the fire, allowing a safer way in, but it was hours before the fire was completely out.

Crews found the victim on the first floor. A state police fire expert who is helping with the investigation, Sgt. Paul Makuc of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, said positive identification of the female victim is pending confirmation by medical examiners.

A firefighter slipped and fell while fighting the blaze and had to be treated at Bristol Hospital, Lambert said. He was discharged later in the day.

The fire displaced three adults, he said. The American Red Cross helped them find temporary housing.

All three floors of the house are damaged, Lambert said, and the flames went through the roof. Built in 1915, the building lacks fire stops between floors, which allowed flames to quickly climb behind the walls.

The house appears to be beyond repair, but building officials will have to decide whether it can be salvaged, he said.

Lambert said the investigation into what caused the fire continues.

