Bronx (NY) Apartment Fire Kills Resident

Rocco Parascandola

New York Daily News

(MCT)

One person was killed and three others, including a firefighter, were hurt in a fire in a Bronx apartment building Monday morning, the FDNY said.

The blaze broke out just past 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the building on Webb Ave. near W 197th St. in Kingsbridge Heights.

Four people were rushed to area hospitals, where one person died. One resident is in serious condition and another, plus a firefighter, were not badly hurt.

The fire was brought under control at 11:55 a.m.

The cause was not immediately clear.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.