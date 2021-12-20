Bronx (NY) Apartment Fire Kills Resident

Rocco Parascandola
New York Daily News
(MCT)
One person was killed and three others, including a firefighter, were hurt in a fire in a Bronx apartment building Monday morning, the FDNY said.
The blaze broke out just past 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the building on Webb Ave. near W 197th St. in Kingsbridge Heights.
Four people were rushed to area hospitals, where one person died. One resident is in serious condition and another, plus a firefighter, were not badly hurt.
The fire was brought under control at 11:55 a.m.
The cause was not immediately clear.
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.