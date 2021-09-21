Brookline (MA) $11M Settlement With Firefighter

Abby Patkin

Sep. 21—With an $11 million settlement between the town and firefighter Gerald Alston, there may finally be a finish line in sight for an 11-year legal battle that has brought scrutiny to Brookline and its leaders.

However, the deal is not yet final.

In the past week, community members have raised a number of questions about the finer points in the deal, pending Town Meeting approval on Oct. 5.

Here’s what you need to know.

The agreement covers both the town and the individual defendants named in the suit, including former Select Board members and town officials. It also severs Alston’s formal ties with Brookline, stipulating he voluntarily resign from the Fire Department and not seek or accept future employment with the town.

The $11 million is broken up into three categories:

— $765,050 in payment for alleged lost wages

— $903,000 for alleged lost retirement benefits

— $9,331,950 for alleged personal injury

Responding to a question raised at its meeting Friday, the Advisory Committee’s Ad Hoc Subcommittee shared a list of previous settlements the town has paid out. Those settlements — spanning 2009 to 2018 — range from a low of $3,000 to a high of $250,000, with an average amount of about $97,925.

However, in Monday’s Ad Hoc Subcommittee meeting, Town Meeting member Mike Toffel described the previous settlements as a flawed comparison.

“I like the idea of benchmarking, but you’re benchmarking the wrong thing,” he said, suggesting the town should instead consider more relevant data in the form of settlements in similar cases statewide.

Advisory Committee member Chi Chi Wu also noted the town’s previous settlements were made within a shorter window of time than in Alston’s case, which has spanned 11 years.

Advisory Committee member Lee Selwyn noted the City of Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd, the Black man killed after a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. Selwyn said he had difficulty seeing why Alston’s experience merited a settlement of more than 40% the amount paid out to Floyd’s family.

“I think we are creating an extraordinary risk of perpetuation of cases of this sort going forward,” Selwyn said, adding he didn’t think the town had adequately investigated what the potential jury reward would be if the case went to trial.

Select Board Vice Chair Raul Fernandez noted a number of factors that could drive up the cost of a jury trial, including a recent Supreme Judicial Court decision affirming Alston’s wrongful termination, as well as Town Meeting votes to apologize to Alston and stop funding the town’s appeal.

“As high as this number might seem to some, the risk, should we continue to litigate, is just as great,” Fernandez said.

Wu spoke of the reputational damage the town could suffer if the case goes to trial, which could also have a financial impact down the line.

Subcommittee members debated the necessity of a non-disparagement clause, which would prevent Alston and town officials from saying negative things about each other.

Without the clause, Advisory Committee member Amy Hummel said the Alston case will “continue to live on and fester in a way that’s not healthy for anyone.”

However, Wu noted the clause wouldn’t stop members of the public from speaking about the case. Advisory Committee member Paul Warren added, “The best way to not be disparaged is to not do things that would have people disparage you.”

Toffel said he hopes there will be a discussion on “the systemic failures that led us to this point,” in hopes of preventing a recurrence.

Town Meeting member Arthur Conquest agreed, asking, “How do we prevent this tragedy from happening again?”

In a July 16 memo to the Select Board, Town Administrator Mel Kleckner explained Brookline can’t afford to pay more than $2.5 million from its budget and reserves without facing potential consequences. Among them: depleting the Liability Fund and/or Operating Reserve Fund; deferring or reducing capital projects and operating programs; and downgrading Brookline’s AAA bond rating.

Brookline is considering four options to fund the $11 million settlement:

— Using town reserves for the full amount

— Using town reserves in part and making up the difference with budget cuts

— Borrowing the full amount

— Borrowing half and making up the difference with town reserves and budget cuts

The two options involving borrowing would require approval from two-thirds of Town Meeting and would also be subject to state approval, according to Kleckner’s memo.

Deputy Town Administrator Melissa Goff told the Select Board Monday the town has requested a 10-year term for potential borrowing.

