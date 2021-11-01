Brooklyn Park (MD) House Fire Displaces Four Children And One Adult

Lilly Price

Nov. 1—A house fire displaced four children and one adult Sunday when flames blew out windows of a first-floor bedroom in Brooklyn Park.

Forty firefighters responded around 10:45 a.m. Sunday to the house at 5214 Disney Ave. in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a news release. Firefighters controlled the flames in about 15 minutes. The fire was contained in the bedroom where it started.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. No injuries were reported to occupants, who discovered the fire, or first responders. The estimated cost in damages to the two-story house is also undetermined. Baltimore City Fire Department assisted to extinguish the fire. Anne Arundel County Police, American Red Cross Southern Maryland Chapter, and Baltimore Gas and Electric also assisted Anne Arundel County firefighters in Sunday’s incident.

