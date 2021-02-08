Buffalo County (MN) Scene of Two Separate Weekend Fires

Josh DeLaRosa

Feb. 8—Buffalo County was the scene of two separate fires that left two structures a total loss this past weekend, and one fire is considered suspicious by authorities.

The first fire occurred Friday afternoon in Modena and is currently being investigated by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the Buffalo County Communications Center was notified of the fire on CTH J around 2 p.m.

The Mondovi and Alma fire departments battled the blaze, the sheriff’s office stated, but the structure was a total loss.

No people were in the structure at the time of the fire.

Since the sheriff’s office is questioning the nature of the fire, they are asking for anyone with information to call the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Officeat 608-685-4433.

The second fire occurred at a single-story home in Nelson Sundayafternoon.

According to the Buffalo County authorities, the fire occurred at S862 County Road 1and was reported to have engulfed the entire structure.

Responding Nelson firefighters and deputies were able to confirm that the occupants of the structure were not present at the time of the fire and were later accounted for.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the fire is unknown, but, unlike the first fire, did not state if they considered it suspicious.

Assisting agencies for the first fire include Mondovi Ambulance Service, Riverland Energy and the Buffalo County Highway Department.

Assisting agencies for the second fire include the Alma Fire Department, Alma Ambulance, Riverland Energy and the Wabasha Fire Department.

