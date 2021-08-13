Building Partially Collapses in Pittsburgh; Firefighter Hurt

The upper floor of a two-story building in the 1600 block of E. Carson Street has partially collapsed.



Megan Guza

The Tribune-Review, Greensburg

(MCT)

Aug. 13—Part of a building collapsed on Thursday evening on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh’s South Side, authorities said.

The upper floor of a two-story building in the 1600 block fell into the street, according to Public Safety officials.

No one was inside when the collapsed occurred, and no patrons on the lower floor — an ice cream shop — were injured, authorities said. One firefighter was treated for glass in his eye.

It was not immediately clear what might have caused the collapse or if it was related to the strong storms blowing through the area.

East Carson Street will be closed overnight into Friday morning between South 16th and South 17th streets. Officials said inspectors are analyzing the structural integrity of the building.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@triblive.com or via Twitter.

(c)2021 The Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.)

Visit The Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.) at www.triblive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.