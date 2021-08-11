Burlington (CT) Firefighter Remains in Critical Condition

Jessika Harkay

Hartford Courant

(MCT)

After a Burlington firefighter was critically injured during a New Hartford fire Tuesday morning, the volunteer fire department is asking for residents to help by donating blood.

“The statewide blood supply is critical to Firefighter [Colin] McFadden’s continued care and successful recovery,” a news release from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department said. “Connecticut’s blood supply is seriously low to the point it is impacting hospitals. Everyone has been asking how they can help… you can help by donating blood as soon as possible, in order to stabilize our states blood supply, not only for Colin, but for all who are in need.”

Colin McFadden, a 6-year firefighter and EMT in Burlington, was part of the nearly 30 responding teams that rushed to the three-alarm fire, or waited on standby, early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 2:20 a.m.

As many as 100 firefighters worked at the scene during some point in the night, officials said.

Tenants from 16 apartments were safely evacuated, and the half-dozen first-floor businesses were empty at the time. But a 26-year-old Burlington firefighter, later identified as McFadden, suffered what Chief Michael Boucher called “a medical emergency,” and was taken to John Dempsey Hospital in critical condition.

The fire department later said that McFadden underwent emergency surgery and remains in the intensive care unit as of Wednesday evening.

“During his care and treatment, McFadden’s medical team discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that caused this sudden illness,” they added.

Anyone who wishes to send words of encouragement can do so at:

Colin McFadden

c/o Burlington Fire

P.O. Box 1285

Burlington, CT 060132

Anyone interested in donating blood can visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Courant staff writer Don Stacom contributed to this report.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.

©2021 Hartford Courant. Visit courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.