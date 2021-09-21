Burn Victim Taken to Hospital After Fort Worth (TX) House Fire

Megan Cardona

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

(MCT)

Sep. 21—The Fort Worth Fire Department found two burn victims while responding to a single-story house fire in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue about 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

One victim was rescued from the home in north Fort Worth and transported by CareFlite to Parkland Memorial Hospital’s burn center in Dallas, fire department spokesman Michael Drivdahl said. A MedStar representative said the victim’s burns are serious but not life-threatening.

The second victim, found outside the house, was taken to an area hospital to treat his burns, Drivdahl said.

The fire was controlled quickly, he said, and preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental.

___

(c)2021 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.