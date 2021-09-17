CA Crews Battle Fire in 30,000-Square-Foot Building

Joshua Tehee

Sep. 16—Fire crews are on the scene of a large commercial fire burning off of Highway 41 near Avenue 11 just north of Fresno.

The 30,000-square-foot building used by Public Auction R Us was fully involved in flames Thursday afternoon, according to the Madera County Fire Department. The building is just south of the new Riverstone development and about five miles north of River Park Shopping Center.

There was heavy debris in the front of the building and surrounding structures were threatened, the fire department said.

Cost of the estimated damage from the fire was not immediately known.

Power had been shut off in the area and fire crews evacuated structures in the immediate area.

Fire departments from Fresno, Madera and Merced counties, along with Fresno City Fire Department were on scene to help battle the blaze.

According to Battalion Chief Andrew Overbay, crews were able to get the fire fully contained around 5 p.m., which allowed for traffic to re-open along Business Route 41 and side roads.

Overbay said crews will remain on scene put out smoldering debris overnight. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

