Cause of Pukalani (HI) House Fire Under Investigation

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

(MCT)

Oct. 10—Fire damaged a Pukalani house this morning, but no one was injured, Maui Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters responded at 8 :03 a.m. with two engines, a rescue, hazmat, tanker and battalion chief at Mohala Place.

Firefighters took about an hour to bring the blaze under control shortly before 9 a.m., and it was extinguished at 9 :52 a.m.

An MFD investigator is determining the cause of the fire that damaged 50 % of the structure. A cost estimate of the damage was not available.

MFD said there were no reports of occupants evacuated, injured or displaced from the 1, 400-square-foot, three-bedroom house.

___

(c)2021 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.