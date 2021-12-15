Center Township Fire Department (IN) Records Have Gaps

Maria Flora

The Lebanon Reporter, Ind.

(MCT)

Dec. 15—Center Township Fire Department management didn’t certify their pumps for several years, or have lost the records, according to recently released documents.

And maintenance for other CTFD equipment has for years not been frequent enough to meet safety standards until the department tested it all this year at the request of City of Lebanon officials.

In addition, CTFD has been unable for more than a year to staff enough men per shift to meet national safety standards in the event of a fire or other emergency. And township leaders don’t expect any improvement in terms of staff levels.

Consequences

As a consequence of CTFD’s sporadic approach to maintenance and lack of manpower, the Lebanon Fire Department in September ended automatic aid from Center Township for any emergencies except for medical calls. The suspension is indefinite.

Lebanon replaced CTFD with Zionsville on the automatic call list, LFD Chief Chuck Batts said. The Lebanon Fire Department has for years called the Whitestown Fire Department for automatic mutual aid and still does. Lebanon provides automatic aid to Center Township, Whitestown and Zionsville.

Zionsville can guarantee adequate staff and recently did during a house fire on Elm Street and an arson fire at a gas station on Indianapolis Avenue, both on the city’s south side. The gas station fire resulted in the death of an employee who set the blaze, authorities ruled.

LFD and CTFD were once housed together in what is now the Lebanon Police Department facility. But conflict between chiefs in the 1970s caused a split, and CTFD moved to its current firehouse on Ransdel Road, CTFD Chief Mike Spidel said.

The two departments have for decades raced to the same fires and car wrecks to work side by side.

But CTFD’s manpower shortage has made it impossible to guarantee a minimum of three firefighters assigned to each apparatus. For safety, the National Fire Protection Association recommends four, with three being the minimum.

Center Township Trustee Randy Large said recently he doesn’t expect a change in manpower. “Everybody would like to have as many men as they can, as far as full-time guys go,” he said, adding the township can’t afford more men.

CTFD is a rural department, but not volunteer. “We haven’t had volunteers since 2008-09,” Large said. “We have paid reserves.” CTFD has six-full time firefighters and 15-20 reserves.

“We’re sort of at their mercy, as far as who’s available and who’s not,” Large said. “Most of our reserves have other full-time employment.”

If CTFD operates under the NFPA guidelines, it can’t function as a whole crew in Lebanon or in the township, and LFD supplies manpower for both departments during emergencies.

Rejected offer

City officials again offered to reunite departments this year, in part to ensure adequate staffing at Center Township’s station on the city’s southwest side, and to improve fire protection and safety for city and township residents.

“Unification is the best long-term solution in the interest of public safety,” Lebanon Mayor Matthew Gentry said in September.

Officials with both departments met in September and October to discuss unification.

The terms of the unification offered this year were the same the city offered — and Large refused — in 2016, Gentry said. Large has not responded to Lebanon’s latest offer made on Oct. 1, city officials confirmed.

Large, when seeking a second term as trustee in 2014, answered questions about unification in a Lebanon Reporter candidate survey. “I don’t know how it would be a benefit,” he wrote. “At this time, the citizens of the township and city already receive service from both departments through automatic aid.”

His department was adequately staffed for safety at that time.

“This is something that may need to be addressed in the coming years,” he continued, “However, it should be a decision made by the people of Center Township.”

Large is in his third term in an office with no term limits — and that is up for grabs in the 2022 election.

Money

The city’s offer to provide fire service for the township represented a savings of $100,000 per year and included keeping CTFD’s full-time firefighters so no jobs would be lost. Plus, the station would be adequately staffed if the two departments unify, city officials contend.

But Spidel doubts the township would see an economic gain from a merger. “Whenever that happens, it never saves money,” he said in September.

Spidel, a former LFD firefighter, said in September the city’s proposal is a grab for the township’s financial resources and that halting automatic aid was politically motivated. “It’s no secret the city would like to give a black eye to the department to make people recognize there’s no other way for us to exist but to merge with them,” he added.

New normal

CTFD’s staff is now called first only to township emergencies outside of city limits.

Spidel said in September that refusing Lebanon’s help would be unwise and that accepting help is in the public’s best interest.

Lebanon may call for CTFD apparatus, such as a tanker, when needed.

Sticking points

Lebanon city officials became aware this year that CTFD did not test life-saving equipment annually, which is the frequency that satisfies OSHA and NFPA standards.

LFD on July 21 sent a memorandum of understanding, MOU, to Large, Spidel and the township advisory board, outlining requirements CTFD must meet in order to be called for automatic mutual aid.

One is a guarantee of three firefighters per apparatus, the second is that CTFD must annually test and certify key equipment. And Lebanon, through the MOU, requested documents proving when equipment is tested.

CTFD missed the Sept. 1 certification deadline in two categories. But Spidel said Sept. 21 the final certifications were completed that day to comply with the MOU. But he still has not provided any certifications to LFD, city officials confirmed.

Spidel said in September that CTFD had tested certain equipment every two years instead of annually but also declined to share certification records with The Lebanon Reporter.

Digging for documents

Under Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act, The Lebanon Reporter on Sept. 28 requested CTFD’s certification documents for the past five years for equipment covered in the MOU.

CTFD attorney Thomas Whitsitt at first provided 2021 certifications only for all five pieces of equipment covered by the MOU.

Two weeks later, Whitsitt supplied more certifications that did not include pump tests prior to 2021 and said, “Those are all the records we can locate.”

Asked if records for pumps prior to 2021 exist and are lost, or if they don’t exist, Whitsitt answered, “I don’t know that.”

Pumps are situated on fire trucks. Pumps boost water pressure and force water through hoses to flames. If a pump fails during a structure fire, another truck has must replace it, and that costs time during a crisis.

Discrepancies

CTFD did not routinely test most equipment at one- or two-year intervals, as Spidel indicated, according to the records the department released.

In total, CTFD provided the following certification documents to The Lebanon Reporter:

The ladder, tested in 2018, 2020, and 2021;

Rescue tools, tested in 2019, 2020, 2021;

Face mask fit, tested in 2018 and 2021;

Face mask function, tested in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021; and

Three pumps, 2021 only.

This is the first in a two-part series about ongoing problems with the Center Township Fire Department.

