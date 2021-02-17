Chicago Firefighter, Two Women Injured in South Side Fire

Paige Fry

Chicago Tribune

(MCT)

A firefighter and two women suffered minor injuries likely due to smoke inhalation during a South Side fire Wednesday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire started before 4 a.m. at a high-rise at 4800 S. Lake Park Ave. in the Kenwood neighborhood, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said. An EMS Plan 2, which sends at least five ambulances to the scene, was called.

The cause of the fire was possibly due to a space heater in a bedroom, Chicago police spokeswoman Karie James wrote in an email. The fire was contained to one unit.

The firefighter and the two women — one in her 60s and one about 80 years old — were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, Merritt said. Their conditions were stabilized.

It was not immediately known if anyone was displaced due to the fire, Merritt said.

The fire was put out before 5:15 a.m., according to the fire department.

