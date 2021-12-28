City of Carlsbad (NM) Approves Mutual Fire and Emergency Aid Agreement with Eddy County

Mike Smith

Eddy County Fire and Rescue (ECFR) Chief Joshua Mack said an approved mutual aid agreement between the City of Carlsbad and Eddy County benefited all county residents by reducing response times in situations where a timely response is essential.

Mack volunteer fire response in Eddy County could take nearly 30 minutes depending on staffing and fire location.

“The faster the fire grows the more property loss we take and trying to minimize property loss and stop the fire while its as small as we can,” he said.

“Whereas this fire agreement that we have with the City, they’ve got their stations strategically based to cover the city. But, it also strategically covers the county as well,” he said.

Dec. 14 the Carlsbad City Council approved an agreement with the City of Carlsbad Fire Department, Eddy County and ECFR for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) in Carlsbad and southern Eddy County.

An organizational change to ECFR in early 2021 prompted a minor modification to the agreement, said City of Carlsbad Fire Chief Richard Lopez.

“This updated agreement changes our previous agreement with each volunteer fire department to an agreement with Eddy County Fire Rescue as they have changed their organizational structure,” wrote Lopez in a memo to Carlsbad City Council.

Eddy County’s Board of County Commissioners approved the agreement Oct. 19. The mutual aid agreement included the City of Artesia and Artesia Fire Department, according to Eddy County documents.

Mack said the county created a unified county fire division.

“We’re working to increase and enhance our response throughout the county. With that we needed to update our mutual aid agreement and make sure the service Carlsbad is providing us and we’re providing back is all documented and tracked,” he said.

Mack said the organizational shuffle included creation of two fire districts for northern and southern Eddy County.

The districts have four divisions covering all corners of the county, according to Mack.

He said the mutual aid agreement provided standardized guidelines for county and city fire crews.

“For us and the county residents we always get an ambulance from Carlsbad because they provide EMS to the county and the southern part,” Mack said.

Lopez said Carlsbad Fire Department provided EMS transportation from Seven Rivers to the Texas state line to the south and the Lea County line to the east.

“We respond on that EMS wise and then for fire any structure fire we have automatic aid, so we send a fire truck and an ambulance to any structure fire in the county until we’re not needed,” Lopez said.

Wildland fires with structures, wildland fires on windy days and technical specialized responses were part of the mutual aid agreements, Eddy County documents stated.

“Down here we’re all we have,” Lopez said of the City of Carlsbad and volunteer fire companies in southern Eddy County.

“If our fire call volume is too high, for instance working a structure fire, and we’re out of resources, the county volunteers will come staff their vehicle in the city limits for us and we in return respond in the county,” he said.

Mack said the agreement between Eddy County and Carlsbad meant everyone was “receiving equal service.”

