City of Danville (IL) Taking Police Officer, Firefighter Applications

Mar. 10—DANVILLE — The City of Danville is currently taking applications for the probationary police officer and probationary firefighter testing process which leads to a supplemental eligibility list.

Police officer application packets are available on the city’s website at cityofdanville.org, in the city hall lobby at 17 W. Main St., or the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South St.

Firefighter application packets are available on the city’s website, in the city hall lobby, or Fire Stations #3 on Griffin Street.

Applications must be submitted to the Danville Human Resources Office at city hall by 4:30 p.m., April 30, 2021. The eligibility list for each will become effective immediately after the testing process.

The testing process consists of a physical agility test, a written test and an oral interview. The successful candidate must pass each element in order to proceed to the next step. Each applicant will receive a copy of the testing schedule.

Applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:

* Be at least 20 and not yet 35 at the time of application, and must be 21 and under 35 years when appointed.

* High School diploma/GED required.

* Be physically fit and have good vision.

* Be a citizen of the U.S.

* Pass background check.

* Police officers must have at least 30 credit hours of course work from an accredited college by the time of appointment.

The city offers an excellent salary and benefits package. Also, the probationary period for police officers is 18 months.

Testing schedules are available for download from the city’s website at: www.cityofdanville.org.

