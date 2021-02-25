City Officials: Lawrence (MA) Rectory Fire Was Electrical

Bill Kirk

The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.

(MCT)

Feb. 24—LAWRENCE — The cause of Monday’s fire in the rectory at Corpus Christi Parishat Holy Rosary Churchwas electrical, according to city officials.

The 4-alarm fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m.on Feb. 22at 35 Essex St.One pastor inside the rectory at the time was able to escape safely but damage to the building was extensive, estimated at $1.5 million.

Investigators determined that the fire started in a void space in the first floor ceiling, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon. The only heat source was an electrical cable.

The fire was jointly investigated by members of the Lawrence Fire Department, Lawrence Policedetectives, and State Policeassigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

LawrenceMayor Kendrys Vasquezpraised first responders, saying the damage could have been a lot worse.

“I would like to thank Fire Chief Brian Moriartyand the rest of the fire department,” he said. “The church is still standing because of their quick and diligent efforts to control the fire and keep it from spreading. Houses of worship like the Corpus Christi Parishat Holy Rosary Churchare pillars of our community. Many greater Lawrencearea residents have been hit hard by this fire and my heart goes out them.”

Moriarty said the “goal was to save the church and we were able to do that.”

Police Chief Roy Vasquealso praised the fire department.

“I commend the hardworking men and women of the Lawrence Fire Departmentand the mutual aid departments for saving this beautiful and historic church,” he said.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskeysaid electrical fires often start in hidden areas inside walls, which is where the church fire started.

“It is important to know the signs of trouble,” he added, noting that firefighters can use thermal imaging technology to see excessive heat inside walls.

Fire officials recommend having a licensed electrician review home or business electrical systems every 10 years. Small upgrades and safety checks can prevent larger problems.

___

(c)2021 The Eagle-Tribune (North Andover, Mass.)

Visit The Eagle-Tribune (North Andover, Mass.) at www.eagletribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.