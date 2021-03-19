Civilian Rescued, Five Cops Among Those Hospitalized in PA Fire

Becky Metrick

pennlive.com

(MCT)

A rescue from a large house fire in State College sent several people to the hospital for treatment, including five police officers and one public works employee, police said Thursday.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Crabapple Court, with reports of people trapped in the house, police said.

State College police officers were first on scene along with two public works employees, police said. The house was already heavily on fire, so five officers and one of the public works employees helped rescue the one civilian that could not escape on their own.

Five State College officers, one public works employee and two civilians were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Centre due to smoke and fire exposure, police said.

All borough employees were treated and released, police said. The extent of injuries to the civilians were not known by police.

The house sustained extensive damage and is not inhabitable, police said.

Alpha Fire Department, Boalsburg Fire Department, Centre Life Life Link Emergency Medical Services and Penn State EMS all assisted with the fire.

Read more on PennLive:

Police identify driver in Gettysburg hit-and-run“,”type”:”text

___

(c)2021 The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Visit The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) at www.pennlive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.