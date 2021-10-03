Civilians Rescue 97-year-old From Burning Nashua (NH) Home

Josie Albertson-Grove

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester

Oct. 2—Two people saved a 97-year-old woman from a burning home in Nashua on Friday evening, and firefighters rescued a dog.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Nashua Fire Department, someone called 911 to report a house fire at 54 Forest Park Drive, and said there were people trapped inside the home.

Two civilians went into the house, and got the home’s 97-year-old owner out before firefighters arrived.

Deputy Chief Kevin Kerrigan said the elderly woman was sitting in the living room, and had not realized her kitchen was on fire. The two rescuers went in, picked up her chair, and carried her from the house.

One of the rescuers had a heart attack, and firefighters arrived to find the other civilian rescuer performing CPR.

Firefighters took over CPR until an ambulance arrived to take the heart attack victim to the hospital.

Other firefighters went into the burning house and rescued a dog, before extinguishing the blaze.

One of the rescuers was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, and taken to the hospital, along with the elderly homeowner.

The fire marshal’s office is still investigating what caused the fire.

