Close to Two Dozen Families Displaced by Massive Dallas (TX) Apartment Complex Fire

According to a report from NBCDFW, close to two dozen families had to flee their homes early Thursday morning when a massive fire spread through the Oak Meadows Apartments in Northeast Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) spokesman Jason Evans said firefighters received a call to dispatch just before 1 a.m. to the complex located at 11050 Woodmeadow Parkway.

DFR crews arrived to discover heavy flames emanating from the roof of the three-story structure, creating an immediate call for backup.

Evans said that DFR crews halted the fire spread by accessing a breezeway at the front of the fire’s direction of travel.

One male resident suffered burns while trying to escape and was transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

