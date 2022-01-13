Cobb County (GA) Firefighters Rescue Resident from Burning Home

Matt Bruce

Jan. 13—A Powder Springs resident was passed out when Cobb County firefighters rescued them from a house fire that smoldered Tuesday night.

The fire erupted at a home in the 4800 block of Wyatt Drive just before 5:45 p.m., according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames and quickly began an aggressive attack inside the residence to subdue the blaze and split into two teams to search for survivors.

Crews found the unconscious victim in a bedroom covered in a blanket. Firefighters quickly pulled the victim out of the home and began CPR efforts in the front yard. Rescue crews used a Cyanokit infusion to revive the victim, who was stable when paramedics took them to a hospital.

The patient’s name was not released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.⠀

Cobb fire officials released body camera footage of the dramatic rescue Wednesday and touted the crews for the lifesaving efforts.

“We are extremely proud of all responding units for the preservation of a life on (Tuesday),” department officials wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for your continued commitment to the citizens of Cobb County.”

