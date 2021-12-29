Community, Cordova Fire (NC) Raises Money for Pre-Christmas Fire Victims

Matthew Sasser

Richmond County Daily Journal, Rockingham, N.C.

Dec. 29—CORDOVA — Cordova Fire and Rescue has raised over $2,600 for a family that suffered a house fire two days before Christmas.

The house fire occurred late on Dec. 23 at a family residence. One victim, the mother, suffered severe burns to her body and was transported to a burn center at UNC Chapel Hill in critical condition, and has since been upgraded to stable condition and is showing signs of improvement, according to Assistant Chief Bob Smith.

The initial goal was proposed by a member of Cordova Fire to raise $1,000. It was matched in two hours. An anonymous donor agreed to match the dollar amount raised from Friday, Dec. 25 to Monday, Dec. 27.

A separate GoFundMe has raised $22,800 to assist the family as of press time on Tuesday. That GoFundMe has a goal to raise $25,000.

“As First Responders we go to calls day in and day out, but to us being a part of this volunteer life is more than just responding to the citizens in their initial time of need,” wrote Smith in a text. “We often find ourselves needing to help those beyond the call. This young lady has a husband and small children who need to know that this community is with them all the way.”

Smith suffered two serious burns in 2009 and was sent to the same burn center as the victim in this tragedy.

“During that time, it was this community that stood by me and came together to raise funds for my family which impacted us like no one will ever know,” Smith said. “We want to give this family that same thing.”

Funds will be raised through mid-January.

In a Facebook post, Chief Jeremy Chance said they arrived to the scene in under three minutes.

“I am extremely proud of this department and its members,” wrote Chief Jeremy Chance. “I could not ask for a better crew of men and women.”

If you would like to make a donation toward this fundraiser, it will be accepted via Cash App at $Carolinafireman or Apple Pay at 910-331-2874. Cash donations will also be accepted at the Cordova firehouse.

“We need to stick together as a family to support our own here in Richmond County, and God has certainly been in this with us from day one,” Smith said. “We give God all the glory for what we have accomplished so far, and we pray that we can see it double before we present it to the family in mid-January.”

