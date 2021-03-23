Controlled Burn Helps to Train Laurinburg (NC) Firefighters

JJ Melton Staff writer

The city of Laurinburg Fire Department and Laurel Hill Volunteer Fire Department teamed up on Saturday to perform a training burn to increase their skills and knowledge.

LAURINBURG — McKay Street in Laurinburg may have been a little smokey Saturday morning, but according to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, there was no emergency.

“Our department, along with the Laurel Hill Fire Department, conducted a training burn in an abandoned residence,” said McQueen. “The house we burned was across from Rob’s Convenience.”

According to McQueen, there were approximately 40 firefighters on the scene participating in the fire training.

“This type of training helps our firefighters train in live-fire conditions in a controlled environment,” said McQueen. “It helps prepare them for the ‘real deal.”

The men and women of the department started setting up around 6:30 a.m. and remained at the residence until 2 p.m.

For most of these training burns, the houses are donated to the departments to use for this specific reason. There is a process the home must undergo before they can perform the practical exercises on the property.

“If you live in Laurinburg and would like us to use a residence for training, you can contact the city planning and zoning department,” said McQueen, “between them and myself, we will look at your home and go through the steps with you. Once we make a decision, there has to be an asbestos inspection done, if none is found, we send paper work to Raleigh and Fayetteville to move forward and set up a date to burn.”

The city of Laurinburg Fire Department has other burns planned, but it has not set a date for them at this time.

“The next property we burn will be on North Caledonia Road,” said McQueen.

Other news …

McQueen also stated the department will be following city guidelines when deciding to open back up to the public.

Prior to the pandemic, station tours, demonstrations and other community events were held to keep residents educated on fire and other types of safety.

“As far as our fire prevention events in October, we hope by then everything is a new normal so to speak and we can get back to having those events,” said McQueen. “For now, we just have to wait and see and hope for the best.”

For information contact the Laurinburg Fire Department at 910-276-1811.

