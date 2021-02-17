Coopersville/Polkton (MI) Firefighters Tackle Fire at Turkey Farm in Single-Digit Temps

Becky Vargo

Feb. 17—POLKTON TWP. — Area firefighters not only fought a major fire on Monday, but they also fought extreme cold that caused frostbite, frozen lines and hoses, and frozen brakes on the fire trucks.

Coopersville/Polkton Fire Capt. Brett Veldheer said at least 21 area fire departments were involved in the effort to combat the fire at the White Acres Turkey Farm, 15730 76th Ave.

The temperature was 7 degrees when firefighters first responded to the 6:52 a.m. call and had only warmed up to 9 by the time they cleared the scene more than four hours later.

The fire, believed to have started in the area of a feeding machine, took the lives of 16,500 5-day-old turkeys that had been delivered to the farm three days prior, Veldheer said.

The main turkey barn — which had been rebuilt after an even worse fire on Dec. 3, 2016 — was destroyed, the captain said. Damage was estimated at $2.5 million to the building and $175,000 worth of turkeys and equipment, he said.

It could have been a lot worse but for the quick thinking of the farm manager who took a front-end loader and drove it through a connecting tunnel, effectively stopping the fire from spreading to two other buildings that house a total of another 70,000 1- and 2-year-old turkeys.

Veldheer said the farm is insured.

Medical personnel kept a close watch on firefighters, passing out hand warmers and sending people to warm up in their fire trucks if they were starting to exhibit signs of frostbite or fatigue.

Veldheer said that paramedics from their own department checked every firefighter back at the station once they had cleared the scene.

Firefighters who are kept hydrated, fed and warm are able to do a better job, Veldheer said. Ottawa County Emergency Management’s Canteen provided food and drinks.

Firefighters also had to change out of wet gloves and hoods.

Some of the equipment needed extra attention in the cold, as well. Veldheer said lines became frozen on one of the Crockery Township fire trucks, requiring it to be taken out of service. The same thing happened to a Wright/Tallmadge truck, but they were able to get it working again, Veldheer said. Another one of that department’s trucks had to be towed from the scene because its brakes froze.

Veldheer said that one of the main lines on a Coopersville/Polkton tanker froze and broke, and that it will be a week before it is repaired. One of their engines with a frozen line was fixed Tuesday morning.

The department’s brush truck, that was being used to move manpower around the fire scene, ended up with a shattered window. That happened when the truck returned to the station.

“I don’t know if it was heat shock or what,” Veldheer said.

Hoses normally rolled up and placed back on trucks after a fire were too frozen to be manipulated Monday morning. Veldheer said the hoses were piled in a trailer supplied by the Allendale Township Fire Department, and the plans are to take the hoses to the station and thaw them out so they could be dried and put away.

The public was asked to stay away from the area of the fire and of the Coopersville/Polkton fire station, mainly to stay out of the way of the long line of tankers ferrying water to the scene to feed the 2,000-gallon-per-minute aerial truck and multiple lines handled by firefighters.

Veldheer said that large hoses were fed out to the road with Y connections so that eight tankers could be feeding water at the same time.

Allendale’s fire chief directed the tankers, while Wright/Tallmadge’s chief kept track of all personnel. A separate resource officer worked through Ottawa County Central Dispatch to make sure all the needed equipment was sent to the scene.

Veldheer said the local excavator they used to move debris was not available Monday morning, due to having all their equipment winterized, so a crane was brought in from Kalamazoo. A Spring Lake operator (T-Rex) heard about the fire and also responded.

“It was good to have two cranes out there,” Veldheer said.

The cranes have a bucket with teeth and are used to move debris out of the way so firefighters can get to all of the fire.

The Ottawa County Road Commission also responded and sanded the gravel road in the area of the fire. The commission’s trucks also salted the corners and the area near the fire station. The Road Commission trucks were there at least three times, Veldheer said.

Mutual aid

Veldheer said automatic mutual aid helps a lot in a structure fire.

“They’re already coming,” the fire chief said. “I don’t have to call for extra help.”

In the case of the turkey barn fire, Allendale, Crockery and Wright/Tallmadge fire departments are part of the automatic mutual aid agreement.

Other departments supplying equipment or personnel included Robinson Township, Grand Haven Township, Ravenna, Blendon Township, Olive Township, Moreland and Chester/Conklin.

All of the fire departments are responsible for paying their own personnel.

Veldheer said personnel costs weren’t too high for his department because it has a big enough budget based on the almost 700 calls they rolled on in 2020. However, the equipment budget is going to take a hit, he said.

Veldheer said a debriefing would be held between the four automatic aid departments to discuss what can be done differently or better in such a situation.

One thing they are looking at is how to keep the pump insulated. The other is canteen service, or how to keep personnel warm and fed.

