Coroner Tentatively Identifies Victim From Bourbon County (KY) Fire

Nov. 11—One person died in a house fire in Bourbon County Thursday, and the coroner later released information about the victim.

Bourbon County Coroner Deegee Roe tentatively identified the victim as Martin Crowley, 40. Roe said the victim was wearing a medical tag, but dental records have not yet officially confirmed the identification.

He lived in the home with his mother and father, Roe said.

The body was sent to the Louisville Medical Examiners Office for further testing.

WKYT reported the fire started at approximately 3 a.m. on Millersburg Road. Units from Bourbon County, Paris and Nicholas County were on scene several hours as strong winds made it challenging to fight the fire, chief Lloyd Campbell told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Another person escaped uninjured from the fire, per WKYT.

