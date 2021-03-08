Crews Battle Three-Alarm Keene (NH) Fire

2nd alarm fire 105 Castle Street for for in large 1 story office building. All companies working. Mutual Aid to scene and cover. @Firemutualaid @KFDC01 @Local_3265 pic.twitter.com/5qsZC1dzLK — Keene Fire Dept. (@KeeneFire) March 6, 2021

Shawne Wickham

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester

(MCT)

Mar. 6—KEENE — A firefighter was treated for exertion after a three-alarm fire on Castle Street Saturday morning.

The fire began around 6 a.m. in a one-story commercial building at 105 Castle St., which houses offices for Monadnock Region ServiceLink and Granite State Independent Living. No one was inside at the time.

About two dozen firefighters from Keene and six nearby communities brought the fire under control within about an hour. One firefighter was treated at the scene for exertion, according to a news release.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Fire officials estimated the damage to the wood-frame building and its contents at around $300,000.

Officials said there appears to be no connection with three other fires that recently occurred in Keene. Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact Capt. John Bates at the fire department at 757-1863 or by email: jbates@ci.keene.nh.us.

