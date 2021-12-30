Crews Contain Two-Alarm Modesto (CA) House Fire

Erin Tracy

Dec. 29—Six people were displaced by a two-alarm fire in south Modesto on Tuesday night, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The fire broke out at a property in the 1700 block of Olympia Avenue around 9:22 p.m.

The first arriving unit found heavy fire and smoke from the rear of the main residence and a detached garage and outbuilding heavily involved in fire, according to the Modesto Fire Department incident report.

A second alarm was requested because two nearby structures were threatened.

Crews kept the fire contained to the involved buildings with no extension to the adjoining residences.

Modesto Fire Battalion Chief Ed Bartley said the fire badly damaged the main home and detached garage and destroyed the shed.

He said four adults who were living in the main home and two in the garage, which had been converted into a living space, were displaced. No one was injured.

Bartley said a cause could not be determined but the fire likely broke out in or near the shed.

