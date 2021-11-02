Crews Rescue Dog from Olathe (KS) House Fire

Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
(MCT)
Nov. 1—Firefighters rescued a goldendoodle from an Olathe home that caught fire late Monday morning.
Neighbors called 911 around 11:40 a.m. after seeing smoke billowing from the garage connected to a residence in the 11500 block of Northwood Drive, Capt. Mike Hall said in a news release.
The dog, a rescue named Gerdi, was brought out of the residence by a firefighter. No others were in the home at the time, according to the release.
The fire caused an estimated $165,000 in damage. Investigators believe fire pit ashes discarded in a plastic trash cart were the likely cause of the blaze.
___
(c)2021 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)
Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.