Crews Rescue Dog from Olathe (KS) House Fire

Nov. 1—Firefighters rescued a goldendoodle from an Olathe home that caught fire late Monday morning.

Neighbors called 911 around 11:40 a.m. after seeing smoke billowing from the garage connected to a residence in the 11500 block of Northwood Drive, Capt. Mike Hall said in a news release.

The dog, a rescue named Gerdi, was brought out of the residence by a firefighter. No others were in the home at the time, according to the release.

The fire caused an estimated $165,000 in damage. Investigators believe fire pit ashes discarded in a plastic trash cart were the likely cause of the blaze.

