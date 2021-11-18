Crews Respond to Multi-Alarm Long Island (NY) Commercial Fire

EMERGENCYPATCHES/YouTube

Photos and video by Bryan Lopez

On the evening of November 16, 2021, the Farmingdale (NY) Fire Department was alerted for a commercial structure fire at a warehouse on Eastern Parkway after multiple passers-by reported smoke and flames coming from the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with flames showing from multiple windows on multiple floors. A working fire was transmitted and mutual aid was brought in from numerous area agencies from both Suffolk and Nassau Counties to assist in fighting the fire.

Crews battled the stubborn blaze for over two hours. It reached four alarms before it was placed under control. No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation by officials, but thought to be suspicious.

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

