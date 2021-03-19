Crews Respond to Second Suspicious Fire at NY Crime Scene

Photos, video, and information from Bryan Lopez

In the early morning hours of March 17, 2021, the North Amityville (NY) Fire Company was activated for a reported residential structure fire on North Somerset Road. Dispatch was taking multiple call-ins from nearby neighbors reporting smoke and flames coming from a boarded-up home.

Upon arrival, commanding units were met with visible fire showing and transmitted a working fire. Mutual aid was brought in from Amityville, North Lindenhurst, Copiague, and Massapequa Fire Department’s to assist at the scene.

The fire was quickly knocked down by first-due crews without incident. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by officials but thought to be suspicious. This is the second suspicious fire at this location in less than a year’s time.-On July 31st, 2020, a 28-year old man was fatally shot outside this home after an altercation. Less than 48 hours later, in the early morning hours of August 2, 2020, firefighters from multiple area departments responded to this location for a fully engulfed house fire. After the fire, the home was then boarded up, and the fire was placed under investigation by Suffolk County Police Arson Squad detectives.

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

