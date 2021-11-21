Crews Working to Contain Fire on Bald Head Island (NC)

Owen Hassell

Star-News, Wilmington, N.C.

(MCT)

Nov. 21—Crews struggled to contain a fire on Bald Head Island that began Saturday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety and several other social media posts, it began as a structure fire at Lighthouse Landing. At least five homes are involved, all near the Bald Head Island Lighthouse.

Ferries are now working to bring in fire departments from neighboring Brunswick County towns such as St. James, Boiling Spring Lakes and Southport while the U.S. Coast Guard is also providing assistance.

According to a Facebook post from Legeros Fire Line, crews were dispatched to 114 N. Bald Head Wynd around 7:58 p.m. with four structures fully-involved on arrival. The post added it was under control at 9:58 p.m. but “a lot of fire” was still left.

