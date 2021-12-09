CT Fire Departments Struggling with Severe Shortages of Volunteers

Don Stacom

Hartford Courant

(MCT)

With about 40 fewer members than it would like, the Wethersfield Fire Department is an utterly different situation than during the many years it had more volunteers than it could handle.

“When I first got in, there was a waiting list about about 30 people,” recalled Capt. Mark Console. “We were capped at 100, and we always had a 100 with more waiting.”

But like volunteer fire departments across the state and around the country, Wethersfield’s membership roster is down— and the department must work harder than ever at recruitment to keep from losing more ground.

“Eighty percent of all fire personnel in Connecticut are volunteers, and the majority of fire departments throughout the state are experiencing a volunteer shortage,” the Rocky Hill Fire Department reported.

Volunteer numbers for many towns dwindled over the past 20 years or more, and fire commanders now routinely organize recruitment fairs or post “volunteers wanted” signs that stay outside their firehouses year round.

Chiefs report that 2021 is tougher than ever, though, and many are turning to social media to drum up more interest.

“Did you know Connecticut has more than 300 fire departments staffed by over 26,000 firefighters, 83 percent of whom are volunteers and are professionally trained?,” the Southington Fire Department asked in a recruitment posting on Facebook last month.

“Volunteer firefighters save their communities millions of dollars every year. The majority of fire departments throughout Connecticut, including here in Southington are experiencing a volunteer shortage,” the post read before offering a link to an application page.

Exactly what’s making the situation worse isn’t clear. Deputy Chief Scott Fine of the South Windsor Volunteer Fire Department suspects the pandemic discouraged some prospective volunteers.

“It certainly plays a role as a lot of people don’t want to be involved in emergency services and possibly exposed to COVID,” Fine said Thursday. “But it’s also because people are working two jobs, they’re handling the demands of family life — and this is a different generation.”

Fine became a fire Explorer at 14, and is still a member of the department 30 years later. As is common in firefighting, his father, too, was a firefighter, and that’s part of what got him involved.

“It’s generational, but for some reason we’re not seeing that as much any more,” he said.

Canton’s volunteer fire and emergency medical services department has kept membership fairly steady at about 60, but the pandemic has hurt its efforts to introduce young people as cadets.

“Before COVID we had a very active cadet program for age 14 and above. It was an unbelievable resource — the majority of our current officers started as cadets,” said Sylvia Cancela, public information officer for the department. “COVID kind of stopped it — we’re looking forward to beginning that again, hopefully.”

South Windsor, too, has lost ground with its Explorers.

“Ten years ago we had 25; currently we’re down to eight,” Fine said.

Console doesn’t think the pandemic has hurt recruiting, but suspects the faster pace of day-to-day life has.

“It’s my opinion that people are just going in so many different directions now. And you have to put in quite a bit of time to get your Firefighter 1 (certification), which we like all our people to start with,” Console said.

In recent years some communities have begun paying small stipends for each call a firefighter goes out on. Others offer tax abatements or other incentives.

Shortages, however, have gotten worse, especially during daytime hours when volunteers are out of town at work.

During the era of abundant volunteers, Connecticut had many major employers with enormous workforces — and a willingness to let a few take paid time to answer emergency calls, or to skip work the morning after handling an extended, particularly difficult fire. But that ended with thinner payrolls and a bigger emphasis on financial results.

So far, there is no sign that the work-from-home trend of the pandemic has drawn more people to consider volunteering, but chiefs remain hopeful. In the meantime, some volunteer departments continue paying a small crew to cover the town during weekday work hours, the shifts where shortages hit hardest.

Even though the prime need at most departments is for fully trained front-line firefighters, they also want to hear from people who can’t or won’t do that. Volunteers who handle administrative or other non-emergency work at least take some pressure off the others, chiefs said.

“We have a fire police contingent, we have people who go into elementary schools and senior housing complexes with our fire safety education program,” Fine said. “This is your opportunity to give back to the community, to be a team, to commit to something you never thought you’d be able to do.”

Don Stacom can be reached at dstacom@courant.com

©2021 Hartford Courant. Visit courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.