CT Official Announces Federal Money for Fire Departments

Joseph Villanova

Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

(MCT)

Sep. 18—U.S. Rep. John B. Larson, D-1st District, announced Friday that almost $600,000 in federal money will go to fire departments in East Windsor, Glastonbury, and Hartford.

Larson said in a statement that money from the fiscal year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will be dispersed to the departments.

The Warehouse Point Fire Department in East Windsor will receive $233,333 for breathing apparatus, the Glastonbury Fire Department will put $150,000 towards the cost of new exhaust systems in their firehouses, and the Hartford Fire Department will acquire new portable radios for $204,545.

“With these three grants, fire departments in the 1st District have been awarded more than $1 million just this year from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program,” Larson said. Grants to the Manchester and West Hartford fire departments were announced in August.

FEMA has issued grants under the program annually since 2001.

Warehouse Point Fire Chief James P. Barton said in the statement that the department is humbled to receive funding from the grant and has put “countless” hours into a plan to upgrade breathing apparatus, an important type of safety equipment.

“Being awarded this funding is a huge relief to the taxpaying citizens of Warehouse Point,” Barton said.

Glastonbury Fire Chief Michael Thurz said in the statement that upgrading exhaust systems is critical to keeping firefighters safe, as cancer is a major occupational hazard.

“By installing a source capturing exhaust system in each fire station, we will now be able to prevent any further spreading of the dangerous fumes that currently penetrate our common work areas and personal protective clothing,” Thurz said.

In the press release, City of Hartford Fire Chief Rodney Barco said new portable radios will improve communications during operations.

“It is critically important for our Hartford firefighters to communicate effectively and reliably, even in the most hazardous of conditions,” Barco said.

