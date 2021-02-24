D.C. Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Fire; One Firefighter Transported

Huge house fire on 30th St NW in

Washington, DC. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/TGWvxqkzNb — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 24, 2021

D.C. firefighters confronted roaring flames upon arriving at a house fire Tuesday evening that went to two alarms, according to reports.

D.C. Fire & EMS companies responded to the 2600 block of 31st St NW to find a very large, three-story house under renovation fully involved. The fire had extended to homes on both sides. Firefighters attacked the flames inside adjacent homes and used master streams on the original fire building, according to the department’s Twitter account. The structure was located on a cul de sac with a steep hill behind, complicating operations.

2 Alarm Fire 2600 block 31st St NW. A large structure fully engulfed in fire upon arrival. Adjacent homes severely threatened. Using an exterior attack with large diameter water streams. pic.twitter.com/LcFdUp3KMo — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 24, 2021

The original fire structure largely collapsed, but firefighters used interior hoselines to extinguish fire in an adjacent home. One of these homes had moderate damage with minor damage to another.

Approximately 75 personnel with 20 pieces of equipment responded and operated on scene with one firefighter transported with minor medical condition. Investigators were on scene but their investigation impeded by the condition of the structure.

