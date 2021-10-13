Dallas (TX) Fire-Rescue Identifies Firefighters Injured in Apartment Explosion

Michael Williams

The Dallas Morning News

(MCT)

Dallas Fire-Rescue on Wednesday identified the four firefighters injured in last month’s explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments in southeast Oak Cliff.

Capt. Christopher Gadomski, Driver Engineer Ronald W. Hall and Officer Pauline Perez remain in serious but stable condition after being treated at Parkland Memorial Hospital. Gadomski and Hall received burns and lower extremity injuries. Perez was burned, the fire department said.

A fourth firefighter, Officer Andrew D. Curtis, was treated and released the day of the explosion for a foot injury.

Four civilians were also injured.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The firefighters were investigating reports of a gas leak Sept. 29 at the apartment complex on the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive near Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View roads. The firefighters could smell gas in the area when they arrived about 10:20 a.m.

The explosion toppled the end of one apartment building, which later needed to be torn down, and flung debris 20 to 30 yards.

Scores of people in that building and the ones surrounding it were displaced.

©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.