Delta (CA) Mobile Home Park Fire Nearing Full Containment

Mila Jasper

The Sacramento Bee

(MCT)

Oct. 13—The fire that destroyed more than 40 structures at a mobile home park in Isleton in the southwestern area of Sacramento County is 90% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters fought the blaze at the Rancho Marina Mobile Home & RV Park overnight for a second night in a row, but this time winds that previously hampered their efforts had died down, Deputy Fire Chief Hugh Henderson of the River Delta Fire Protection District said. Henderson said crews expect to achieve 100% containment Wednesday.

Tuesday afternoon’s tally of the damage indicated 25 mobile homes, 16 RVs and one park building were destroyed. Henderson said crews are working on an updated damage assessment currently.

While the evacuation order for the surrounding area lifted Tuesday morning, the RV park itself remains closed while crews still work the scene. About 25 people worked the fire burning in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in the corner of Sacramento County overnight, Henderson said. The fire started Monday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Residents told The Sacramento Bee the fire moved through the community quickly, spreading in minutes from a field to the mobile home park off Brannan Island Road near the confluence of the Mokelumne and San Joaquin rivers.

The Red Cross has set up a service center for residents at Isleton Elementary School, 412 Union St. Fire officials said Tuesday as many as 150 people had been displaced because of the fire. A number of GoFundMe campaigns have also been set up for residents, including:

