Denver Firefighters Hurt in Six-Building Fire

The #DenverfireDepartment is fighting a second alarm fire involving two buildings at 4236 York. No injuries are reported and fire is still uncontrolled. pic.twitter.com/vVQlQeXEEP — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) November 16, 2021

Elizabeth Hernandez

The Denver Post

(MCT)

Nov. 16—Two Denver firefighters suffered minor injuries extinguishing a six-building fire just south of Interstate 70 and York Street that caused billowing smoke in the city.

The six buildings of varying size and occupancy were around 4236 York St., according to Greg Pixley, a fire department spokesman.

Some of the buildings were abandoned and others were occupied, but no civilians were injured in the blaze, Pixley said.

As of 3:30 p.m., Denver firefighters remained on scene putting out hot spots.

No further details were available at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

