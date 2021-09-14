Discarded Smoking Materials Expected Cause of Three-Alarm WA Strip Mall Fire

According to a report from KING5, a large three-alarm commercial fire early Monday morning in White Center, Washington, is being blamed on “discarded smoking materials” by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in a strip mall located in the 9600 block of 16 Avenue SW, near SW Roxbury Street. By 7 a.m., King County Fire District No. 2 indicated that its crews had successfully “knocked down” the flames.

Fire is knocked down, but clean up will take several hours, so avoid the area, streets are closed for safety! pic.twitter.com/nunhai9grg — King County Fire District #2 (@KingCountyFire2) September 13, 2021 King County Fire District #2/Twitter

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews took a defensive approach to the incident. The fire is in the same area a two-alarm fire gutted several businesses in July, which was later ruled to be arson.

No injuries were reported, and fire crews remained on scene to clear debris. People were being advised to avoid the area.

