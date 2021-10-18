Divers Recover Body of Montreal Firefighter After Rescue Boat Capsizes

According to a report from CBC, the body of a Montreal Fire Department (SIM) member was found by divers 9 a.m. this morning after his rescue boat capsized Sunday evening during a rescue mission on the St. Lawrence River.

Earlier Monday morning, SIM Director Richard Liebmann said that rescuers had discovered the missing firefighter under the rescue boat, which was submerged at the bottom of the Lachine rapids.

SIM Spokesperson Louise Desrosiers said the department received a call at 1909 hours Sunday night for a broken-down boat floating upstream of the rapids with two people on board. Four firefighters responded to the distress signal, picking up the two people who had made the call. At around 7:30 p.m., the rescue boat that was sent capsized. Rescue workers recovered all on board except for the one firefighter.

Monday morning, a helicopter and rescue team from the Montreal police were sent in to search for the firefighter. A Canadian Armed Forces helicopter also took part in the search efforts.

The five other people on board the rescue boat were taken to hospital and are expected to recover.

Several other units were involved in the search including Montreal police’s nautical unit, the Canadian Coast Guard, and a Sûreté du Québec helicopter.

SIM members as well as fire departments from Longueuil, Varennes, La Prairie, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, and Châteauguay also assisted with the operation.

