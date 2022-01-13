Downed Power Lines, Water Supply Pose Challenges to CA Crews at Two-Alarm Fire

Baldwin Incident: Crews continue to battle the fire via large volumes of water. Extended commitment time for fire crews.



*Aerial footage from @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/JAZ1U7wbcW — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 13, 2022



Jan. 13—The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported a two-alarm fire Wednesday night in Adelanto.

County Fire officials reported that at 4:34 p.m. that evening, they received a call about the blaze in a commercial yard in the 18100 block of Baldwin Street.

The fire was reported in a residential neighborhood north of Bartlett Avenue in Adelanto and west of the Southern California Logistics Airport located in Victorville.

The Apple Valley Fire Protection District and Victorville Fire Department were called to assist and Southern California Edison was called to repair power lines, county fire said.

Adelanto: Fire crews continue to work the 2nd Alarm “Baldwin” fire, working to keep the fire from exposures. IC also repairing power lines down. Victorville & Apple Valley Fire assisting. pic.twitter.com/vJ0QBLKZ9d — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 13, 2022

Firefighters were working to protect nearby structures, and downed power lines and a limited supply of water posed challenges, the county reported.

A column of heavy black smoke could be seen miles away, according to residents, who also said they heard loud explosions after the fire began.

A local real estate broker that night, posted on Facebook that two structures on Bartlett Avenue were also on fire.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, county fire reported that the “Baldwin Fire” was knocked down, with no extension to adjacent homes or a strip mall. Firefighters will remain on scene.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

