Dozens of Firefighters Extinguish Massive Two-Alarm MO Vacant Church Fire

According to a report from KMOV, more than 60 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in a five-story church in Central West End, Missouri, near Kingshighway and Washington Avenues around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire crews surrounded the church as fire ripped through the steeple of the vacant building. Sitting on the front lawn of the church read a sign that said, “Gospel Music Hall of Fame [is] Coming Soon.”

Battalion 5 reports: Requesting a 2nd Alarm. Defensive operations underway; five aerial waterways deployed. Sixty #firefighters actively working; all exterior. #STLCity



Photo credit & notification: @SLMPD https://t.co/XfOp46AUJa pic.twitter.com/Lzhe0eFS3c — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 26, 2021 St. Louis Fire Dept/Twitter

St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson said his crews put up four aerial ladders within about 10 minutes and were able to knocked down the fire down, containing it to the staple, achieved through the use of heavy staffing and heavy water.

RELATED

Photos: Philadelphia Church Fire

Photos: IN Vacant Church Fire

Photos: Indiana Church Fire