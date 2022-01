Like great power, with an epic mustache comes epic mustache responsibility—and the responsibility to cover and catch whatever bug you may be spreading.

Stay Fired Up, and let’s keep our New Year epic and healthy as possible.

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to: https://paul-combs-studio-7.myshopify.com/

MORE BY PAUL COMBS

Drawn by Fire: Me First

Drawn by Fire: A Firehouse Christmas

Drawn by Fire: Coffee Pot Brotherhood

Drawn by Fire: Hobby Horse Preparation