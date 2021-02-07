Driver Dead, Four Firefighters Hurt in Vermilion (OH)

Kaylee Remington

cleveland.com

(MCT)

VERMILION, Ohio— A driver died and four Vermilion firefighters were hurt Saturday after a car crashed into a firetruck while they assisted with a flipped car, Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer said in a statement.

The incident happened on Ohio2 early Saturday morning, the mayor said. He did not say where on the highway the crash happened or what time.

The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, drove into the back of the fire truck that was parked at the scene, the statement says. The four firefighters were struck by the truck after the driver ran into it, Forthofer said.

One firefighter went to a local hospital and the other three declined treatment, he said. The firefighter who was taken to the hospital has since been released.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after striking the firetruck, Forthofer said.

The crash is under investigation.

